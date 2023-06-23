Canelo Alvarez signs three-fight deal with Al Haymon's PBC, fight against Jermall Charlo in September

Canelo Alvarez was last seen in action back in May this year against John Ryder. On the night, the Mexican won a convincing decision on his home soil and defended his undisputed super middleweight championship.

Since then, there has been much speculation about his future, with fans eagerly awaiting a showdown between Alvarez and David Benavidez. However, it appears that the anticipated bout is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

As reported by boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, Canelo Alvarez has signed a three-fight deal with Al Haymon's PBC. The deal will include a bout against Jermall Charlo this September and then the other two fights in May and September of 2024.

Mike Coppinger took to Twitter to report the same and stated:

"Canelo Alvarez announced a “done deal” for September along with the PBC logo. Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell ESPN. It’s a three-fight deal for Canelo with PBC, per sources, a coup for Al Haymon in landing boxing’s top star. Other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024. Story coming to ESPN."

Eddie Hearn reveals why Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol isn't happening

The Mexican suffered his career's second pro-boxing loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol last year. While Alvarez, would've wanted to avenge his loss, it looks like the rematch may never happen.

As revealed by the Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, negotiations for the highly anticipated rematch have fallen through. Hearn explained that Bivol wishes to fight Alvarez at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds, aiming to become an undisputed champion.

However, Alvarez wants the fight to happen at light heavyweight, replicating their first encounter. Both fighters are determined and unwilling to compromise, leading to an impasse in the negotiations.

"Bivol wants the fight at 168 [pounds] to try and become undisputed [champion]. He's about legacy, not just money. Canelo wants the same terms as last time because he wants the credit for victory. He doesn't want people saying, 'Oh you boiled Bivol down to 168 [pounds].' The problem is, you've got two competitors who don't want to give an inch. Bivol is going, 'I already beat you at 175 [pounds]... but let me fight for your belts.' And Canelo is going, 'No I want to beat you how you beat me last time'."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below:

