Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul: Height and weight comparison

Jake Paul has seemingly managed to market himself as the hottest draw in the rising trend of celebrity and crossover boxing.

While 'The Problem Child' has displayed a tendency to say just the right things to keep his name in the headlines, his most recent statement certainly takes the cake.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer claims to have set himself on a collision course with multi-division world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

While this may seem like a distant dream at the moment, we look at Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez's physical traits to determine whether they would make for exciting competitors.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders

The WBO, WBC, and WBA super-middleweight world title-holder stands at 5'9", weighing in at 167.4lbs in his most recent outing in the squared circle against Billy Joe Saunders. He walks around at a weight range between 175 and 185lbs.

As far as Jake Paul is concerned, he stands tall at 6'1", weighing in at 190.5lbs ahead of his scrap against former MMA kingpin Ben Askren. Outside of training camp, Jake Paul weighs in at around 190-200lbs.

Is Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez possible?

'The Problem Child,' to the dismay of the purists of the sweet science, has put the combat sports circuit on notice. Having earned a W in all his fights yet, Paul is undoubtedly on the up and up.

However, a fight against the likes of Canelo Alvarez is another ball game altogether. To trump Jake Paul's three fight wins, the Mexican has a treasure trove of triumphs over some of the most daunting names in pugilistic circles.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Jake Paul's record of three fights does not hold a candle to that of Canelo, who boasts a record of 56 wins out of a total of 59 fights, having won 38 of those by KO/TKO.

Considering how Canelo has been overtly dismissive of YouTubers foraying into the combat sports circuit, a fight like this seems highly unlikely. What's more unlikely is Jake Paul besting Canelo Alvarez for his world titles.

How did the Canelo Alvarez - Jake Paul beef start?

Canelo and Paul have been at each other's throats for months now. It all started with Canelo expressing a sense of dismay at the prospect of YouTubers finding their way into the squared circle. Canelo felt they were disrespecting the sweet science.

However, things really turned sour when Canelo asked two gentlemen sporting t-shirts of the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight to leave during a presser following his fight against Avni Yildirim.

Watch the incident below:

Most recently, Canelo took to social media, bemused by the results of the exhibition fight against Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, prompting a response from Jake Paul.

you can’t sell PPV’s



I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

As if the suggestion of Jake Paul fighting one of the most highly decorated fighters in the sport's history isn't bad enough, his antics and the shade he has been throwing at other boxers will not win him any fans.

