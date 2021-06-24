Watch: UFC stars give their predictions for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match 

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is one of the most hyped boxing matches of 2020. Paul knocked out Ben Askren in his last fight and is looking to extend his unbeaten run to four. Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley will try to get back to winning ways after his terrible run of form before leaving the UFC.

Several UFC stars gave their predictions for the August 28 fight in a video uploaded by James Lynch to his YouTube channel.

Watch the full video here:

First up was light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. He said:

"I hope so Woodley gonna win this fight. You have to show the world that true sportsman will beat in good way, guy from YouTube. He is YouTuber but I think he's lot of time in the gym."

UFC light heavyweight Aleksa Camur also picked Tyron Woodley to win because of his experience. Meanwhile, PFL star Brendan Loughnane couldn't decide between the two.

UFC lightweight star Jai Herbert said he wanted Tyron Woodley to flatten Jake Paul. However, he did compliment the Paul brothers on their money-making abilities.

On the other hand, Ode Osbourne, the UFC flyweight, picked Woodley to win but added that Jake Paul might surprise people. He said that he wouldn't be surprised if Jake Paul wins. He claimed:

"I wouldn't be surprised because it only takes one punch. The fight goes all the distance, Tyron's getting it. I saw the way that Jake Paul knocked out that basketball player and Askren. It's not about that he knocked out Askren and he knocked out the basketball player, it's how he did it. For a guy that didn't grow up boxing, he's got heavy a** hands."

Jason Witt was highly critical of the fight and called it a circus show. However, he also added that Woodley needed to win or else he would lose all respect in the MMA community.

But not every MMA fighter picked Tyron Woodley to win.

Eryk Anders and Josh Parisian believe that Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley.

While UFC middleweight Eryk Anders supports Tyron Woodley and wants 'The Chosen One' to win, he said that Paul might take T-Wood out. He said:

"Jake Paul looks like he could box a little bit. I know his last fight against Ben Askren at least, he's fighting Ben Askren who has no hands. We've seen him changing levels, working the body a little bit for as long as it lasted. I don't think Woodley is gonna one punch, he's gonna have to throw combinations. So, my heart is going with Woodley but I think Jake Paul might be able to take him out."

UFC heavyweight Josh Parisian mentioned Paul's intensive training as the reason he would beat Tyron Woodley in this fight. He also mentioned that 'The Problem Child' had high confidence, and it would be tough to knock him off that pedestal.

