Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before 

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is one of the most significant boxing events of 2025, and the event experience is likely to feature iconic walkouts as well. Both Alvarez and Crawford have made their walkouts memorable during high-stakes bouts in the past. This article explores the walkout songs that both fighters have previously used.

Canelo typically fights on the weekends of Cinco De Mayo and Mexican Independence Day, two of the most prominent celebrations in the nation's history. As a result, his walkout songs often pay homage to his Mexican roots.

In his fight against Jermell Charlo, Alvarez walked out with the Mexican rap group Santa Fe Klan, who performed a rendition of the song 'Guadalajara'. For his fight against John Ryder, Alvarez chose 'Mexico Lindo y Querido', a popular song by Vicente Fernández. Alvarez has used this song multiple times in his past appearances.

Check out the audience reaction to Canelo Alvarez walking out to 'Mexico Lindo y Querido':

On the other hand, Crawford partnered with Eminem for an iconic walkout for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. Eminem performed 'Lose Yourself' for the walkout, which garnered massive attention within the combat sports community. The walkout video went viral, attracting millions of views.

While there has been no official announcement about walkout themes for Alvarez and Crawford's upcoming fight, it is expected to be iconic, given the high stakes of the fight and the star power of both athletes.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford walkout songs: What's at stakes for both fighters?

Canelo Alvarez is recognized as one of the most dominant forces in modern boxing. He will attempt to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford in the mega fight. A potential win over Crawford would further cement Alvarez's legacy as an all-time great in the sport.

Crawford stands to gain all of the above. Additionally, a win over Alvarez will make him the first male boxer in history to become the undisputed champion in three weight classes. He has held undisputed titles in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions in the past.

Alvarez vs. Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sep. 13. The event will stream live on Netflix worldwide. Heading into the fight, Alvarez is a -165 favorite while Crawford is a +135 underdog. Experts predict Alvarez to walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

