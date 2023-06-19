Canelo Alvarez and wife Fernanda Gomez’s PDA-filled Italian vacation is goals 

Canelo Alvarez and his wife, Fernanda Gomez, are enjoying a romantic and PDA-filled vacation in Italy, capturing the attention of fans with their idyllic getaway. The boxing sensation and his wife were spotted in Italy.

The couple were spotted in Portofino, a charming town on the Italian Riviera. As they wandered through the picturesque streets, it was clear that they could not keep their hands off each other. They were seen sharing passionate kisses and holding hands.

Alvarez and Gomez also took to social media to share a snapshot of their breathtaking view, presumably taken before enjoying a delicious meal. The picturesque scenery added to the envy-inducing nature of their vacation.

Being the most famous boxer in the world certainly has its perks, and Canelo Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez are making the most of their privileged status by creating unforgettable memories on their dreamy Italian vacation.

While basking in the bliss of their Italian excursion, Alvarez is also preparing for his upcoming fight scheduled for September. As the month draws nearer, the boxing sensation will soon dive into an intensive training camp, making this vacation a well-deserved and enjoyable last hurrah before the rigorous preparations commence.

Canelo Alvarez responds to Conor McGregor on a potential boxing match

In a recent interview, MMA superstar Conor McGregor made headlines by expressing his eagerness to step into the boxing ring for a potential match against none other than the formidable Canelo Alvarez. The Irish fighter, known for his bold statements and confidence, wasted no time in putting his name forward for a high-profile showdown.

However, Canelo Alvarez, widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, swiftly responded to McGregor's call-out with a succinct yet powerful statement.

Alvarez confidently declared:

"I'd beat him with one hand."

The potential clash between Alvarez and McGregor would undoubtedly attract immense attention and anticipation. Both fighters possess exceptional skills and enjoy tremendous popularity in their respective combat sports.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the top boxers in the world, while Conor McGregor made waves in the boxing realm during his 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., garnering significant attention and financial success.

As the excitement surrounding this possible showdown continues to grow, fans will eagerly await any further comments or developments from both Alvarez and McGregor.

