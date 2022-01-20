"Canelo is a monster" - Brandon Moreno on a potential boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Brandon Moreno has discussed Kamaru Usman's hopes of challenging multi-weight boxing champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez inside the squared circle.

Usman has been incredibly dominant since capturing the UFC welterweight title. He's now even beginning to lap the division, having already fought Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice now.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' also boasts individual wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns and Tyron Woodley.

Moreno and Alvarez are well-acquintained and have even trained together in the past. That makes the UFC's first Mexican-born champion the perfect opinion to get on a potential crossover fight for Usman.

Speaking with Michael Bisping for BT Sports, Moreno had the following to say:

"I think those declarations Kamaru Usman made before talk about a champion whose tried to get a new challenge in his life. And I respect that. Because now he's getting, like, just rematches. Maybe he's starting to feel like a little bit tired. The same guy, the same guy, the same guy. So talking about boxing. That is very specific. Canelo's a monster man."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!



Watch the "Canelo is a monster man!"All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!Watch the #UFC270 interview with @bisping in full on YouTube "Canelo is a monster man!" 😂All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!Watch the #UFC270 interview with @bisping in full on YouTube ⬇️

Brandon Moreno on his trilogy of fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

At UFC 270 this weekend, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will complete their trilogy. The first fight ended in a majority draw, although it likely would have gone Figueiredo's way had he not been penalized for a low blow.

However, in the rematch, Moreno put on a masterclass, piecing up Figueiredo on the feet before submitting him in the third round. With the third clash now only days away, Moreno had the following to say to Bisping:

"To me, it's very simple. Everything was about confidence. The first fight was hard for both of us, for Figueiredo it was hard too. But talking about myself, my personal experience, I had just three weeks to prepare something specific for [the first] Figueiredo fight... In the second one, after the first one, I was like, 'Man, I can take the damage of this guy. I have enough chin. I can wrestle with him. I can grapple with him.'"

Check out the full interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Harvey Leonard