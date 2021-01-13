Why was UFC legend Pat Miletich fired from his LFA commentary job?

UFC legend Pat Miletich was fired from his LFA commentary job due to his involvement in the US Capitol protests.

The protests were organized in support of US President Donald Trump. A few individuals present at the protests engaged in acts of violence. Miletich, a supporter of President Trump, was present at the protests.

Pat Miletich is a UFC Hall of Famer. He holds the distinction of being the inaugural UFC welterweight champion, and he’d also won the UFC 16 welterweight tournament. He founded the Miletich Fighting Systems MMA gym which produced several MMA greats such as Matt Hughes, Tim Sylvia, and Robbie Lawler, to name a few.

The MMA veteran had been working as a commentator for LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance). LFA events air on UFC Fight Pass, and the promotion is known to serve as a developmental league for bigger promotions such as the UFC. Pat Miletich has taken to Instagram and revealed that the LFA has decided to ‘distance’ itself from him. As reported by MMA Fighting, the LFA too has issued a statement on the situation, which read as follows –

“First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest…During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA’s attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich...While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday’s LFA 97 event.” (Quotes courtesy: MMA Fighting)

In a nutshell, the LFA is investigating the situation, and as of now, Pat Miletich is not a part of the organization. Fans can expect additional details on Miletich’s future in the LFA to unravel in the days to come.

Pat Miletich opened up on the Capitol protests and the LFA

Pat Miletich has been removed from his commentary role at LFA 97 that’s scheduled to take place on January 15th, 2021. A few excerpts from Miletich’s statements on Instagram regarding the recent developments have been noted below.

“I just want to let you guys know that I just got a call from the folks at the LFA and they basically informed me that they were getting a lot of pressure because I was at the Capitol…I want you guys to know that the people I walked with at the Capitol, none of them that I know of were involved in any of the violence. I walked with white people, Black people, a lot of Chinese people who escaped communist China, who are for freedom. It was across the board it was people of different races, religions.”

“But the LFA was getting a lot of pressure and unfortunately they felt they needed to distance themselves from me, which hey, I understand their position. I love all those guys, Ed (Soares) and Sven (Bean) and Mark (Bieri) and everybody, I love them. But the price of freedom is going to be heavy guys. Me losing my job is part of the pain. Even the people that pressured the LFA to get rid of me, I’m doing my best to fight for your freedom.”

Furthermore, Pat Miletich added that he was ‘a little pi**ed off’ after getting to know about his employment status at the LFA. Nevertheless, Pat Miletich reiterated that he loves the people at the LFA, understands their position, and will continue fighting for freedom.