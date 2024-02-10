“Captain Jacked Sparrow” - Fighters, fans can’t comprehend Mikey Musumeci’s body transformation while training Muay Thai

ONE Championship fans cannot stop talking about Mikey Musumeci’s insane body transformation.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion already possesses the ability to break every bone in your body with sniper-like precision. Now we can do it while sporting a set of stone-like abs.’Darth Rigatoni’ showed off his new shredded physique online, causing everyone — including his employer — to start questioning their diets.

“Getting on that pizza and pasta diet right now... 🍕,” the promotion wrote on Instagram.

Fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, sharing their appreciation and approval for Mikey Musumeci’s new look, except for one fan who noticed that the five-time IBJJF world champion was sporting some familiar-looking shorts.

“Captain Jacked Sparrow 🏴‍☠️”

“Bro I sniff a pizza or pasta and gain like 5kg how does homie look like this 😂

“This man can break every bone in my body”

“Most down-to-earth pizza and pasta enjoyer 💪🏼”

“One helluva clean athlete”

“He stole Rodtang’s shorts? 😂”

Liam Harrison and Joshua Pacio marvel at Mikey Musumeci’s chiseled build

Fans weren’t the only ones who were left impressed by Musumeci’s insane transformation.

“Why the f*ck don’t I look like this when I eat pizza and pasta? I turn into a fat obese mess,” British striking sensation Liam Harrison wrote in the comments.

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio also chimed in, writing:

“I wonder how much percentage of body fat does @mikeymusumeci have😲”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has looked nothing short of spectacular in his run under the ONE banner thus far. Musumeci is a perfect 6-0 inside the Circle, scoring notable victories over Japanese legends Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki.

He also owns decisive wins against Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks.