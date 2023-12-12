Throughout the rise of combat sports into becoming one of the most popular sports in the world, it has become a family affair for many of its premier athletes, and the same can be said in the case of ONE Championship.

The Lee family, spearheaded by the longest-reigning world champion in the promotion’s history, the now-retired Angela Lee, is the one that fans are most familiar with due to their great achievements in the world of MMA.

But in the promotion’s submission grappling division, it is undeniable that the Musumecis have the game on lock - particularly Mikey and Tammi Musumeci.

Mikey, the younger of the pair, is currently reigning as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and has rolled with some of the greatest names in the sport. However, it is not against his nature to show love to his older sibling, who recently won gold at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship:

‘2023 WORLD CHAMPION - Light Feather weight!!! My sister once again won her 6th black belt world title today. Submitting her first two matches then winning her final match 26-6. My sister is currently working as a lawyer Mon-Fri and for this competition would wake up [at] 5am before work then train every night!’

Mikey Musumeci says “It’s time” for Tammi Musumeci vs. Danielle Kelly trilogy

Dream matches will always be a part of combat sports’ lineage, and for ‘Darth Rigatoni’, he believes that soon would be the best time for his older sister to take on the reigning ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

‘My sister is 2-0 against Danielle and is 2-0 in ONE [C]hampionship. Danielle is amazing and it’s time they have a match together again!!! TAMMI VS DANIELLE FOR THE ONE BELT! Let’s make this match happen!!!’

A Mikey Musumeci and Kelly grappling bout could possibly draw a record number of viewers for ONE Championship as they are two of the best women grapplers in their generation.

As for Mikey, he recently admitted he pushed himself too hard this year and is interested in taking a break for a while.