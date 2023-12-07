“We have all the best Muay Thai people" – Mikey Musumeci agrees that ONE is home to the greatest strikers on the planet

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is pound-for-pound one of the best grapplers in the world today. Some say he could be the very best.

But Musumeci is but one man among many in ONE Championship who excels in his discipline. The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar is part of a rising contingent of martial arts world champions representing ONE on the global stage of competition, which spans across disciplines such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and more.

The striking realm in ONE Championship, in particular, is teeming with talent. And Musumeci believes the very best compete in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In a recent interview with Sherdog, Musumeci made a bold statement and said ONE Championship is leagues beyond what any other organization offers in terms of striking martial arts.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“ONE has the best Muay Thai people in the world, right? Like, we literally have Rodtang, Superlek, Tawanchai, all the best Muay Thai people in the world. So, there's no way that you could argue the level of the Muay Thai, the level of the stand-up with kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship compared to [the Ultimate Fighting Championship].”

If Musumeci is right, then you need not look further than this weekend to witness what ONE has to offer, particularly in Muay Thai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is excited for ONE Fight Night 17

Having trained in Thailand multiple times this year, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has fallen in love with ‘the art of eight limbs’, and he can’t wait to witness what goes down at ONE Fight Night 17 this weekend.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts features a battle for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title and a stacked card of all Muay Thai bouts. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.