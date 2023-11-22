“The food is amazing, the people too” – Mikey Musumeci honored to promote his first black belt in recent China trip

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is every bit the very definition of the modern-day world warrior. The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar is well-traveled and has recently visited countries like the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and China to develop his martial arts repertoire further.

Musumeci recently visited China, in particular, not only to train and enjoy the diverse culture but also to promote his first-ever black belt.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci detailed his recent trip to China and his thoughts on the country.

He just couldn’t stop raving about it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“China was awesome, you know, going there as an American, it was my first time and it was a very cool trip, like warm nice people. I really like China, it's dope. The food there is amazing, the people too. And I just gave my first black belt in China to my friend OJ so it was very cool for me to have a black belt in China.”

Another Musumeci trait is learning different languages. He once learned how to speak Portuguese by using Google Translate. He is now fluent in multiple languages and has learned a bit of Chinese as well.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci seeks out his next challenge in the Circle

Musumeci went to battle with Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, October 7th.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ ended up winning via ‘Aoki Lock’, which is Aoki’s own submission move used against him.

Now, the 27-year-old Italian-American superstar is looking to make a quick turnaround in an early fight in 2024 and has teased a tremendous matchup against his toughest opponent yet.