“Holy sh*t Mikey’s ripped” - Tawanchai, fans express admiration and fear of Mikey Musumeci’s ripped Muay Thai physique

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is looking absolutely shredded as he continues to hone his skills in the art of eight limbs.

Musumeci is best known for his work on the mat, putting away some of the best grapplers in the world, including Japanese legends Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki. He also holds victories over former Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Solidifying himself as one of the best BJJ practitioners on the planet, Mikey Musumeci is ready for a new challenge. Recently, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been training Muay Thai at the world-famous PK. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Taking to Instagram, Musumeci gave fans a look at his insane physique while putting in work.

“Mikey P.K Saenchai - everyday learning ❤️🙏🏻”

ONE world champion Tawachai commented on the post with a couple of fire emojis while other fighters and fans marveled at the pasta lover’s stone-like appearance.

“I really need to start eating pizza and pasta every day”

“Holy sh*t Mikey’s ripped”

“I’ll be eating only pasta from now on!!!”

“Shredded!”

“Damn, look at the shape of the homie 🔥🔥🔥”

Mikey Musumeci is gearing up for a move to mixed martial arts

Mikey Musumeci is undefeated under the ONE banner, dispatching six straight opponents. In August, he successfully submitted current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks followed by a quick submission of Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 two months later.

Though he has not locked down a date, Musumeci remains adamant that he will test his mettle in mixed martial arts before 2024 comes to a close.

Who would you like to see ‘Darth Rigatoni’ face when he makes his highly anticipated MMA debut?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.