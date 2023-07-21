Mikey Musumeci curious how his BJJ will work while ‘getting punched in the face’ in MMA

Mikey Musumeci is curious to see how well his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills work whilst getting punched in the face.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ won’t have to worry about that just yet as he is scheduled to once again defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against fellow ONE world champion Jarred Brooks in his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 13 next month.

Before long, Mikey Musumeci hopes to challenge himself in the world of mixed martial arts. And while he will undoubtedly lean heavily on his grappling skill set to find success in MMA, the New Jersey native recognizes that certain adjustments will need to be made to ensure his success.

“It's definitely a lot of adjustments,” Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “You know, I plan on doing this as well eventually going into MMA and making those adjustments like trying to make my game work in MMA getting punched in the face.”

Before strapping on the four-ounce gloves, Mikey Musumeci will look to add another name to his already impressive resume when he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. ‘The Monkey God’ captured his 26 pounds of gold in December, dominating Joshua Pacio at ONE 164. Next, he’ll attempt to add another chunk of ONE gold to his collection against ‘Darth Rigatoni’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Will Mikey Musumeci retain his title with another spectacular submission, or will Jarred Brooks become a two-sport ONE world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.