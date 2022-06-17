"Carla Esparza better be working on her striking" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith believe Zhang Weili will be a "f***ing problem" for strawweight champion 

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping recently stated that Carla Esparza should work meticulously on her striking game in a bid to prepare for a fight against Zhang Weili.

Zhang Weili was phenomenal in her win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275. She is tipped to take on Esparza next for the strawweight title. 'Lionheart' believes Weili is a problem for Esparza, who was crowned the champion after her win against Rose Namajunas at UFC 274.

While talking about the fight, here's what Anthony Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast.

"I hate having to say this. But I think it would be a disservice if I don't. Carla Esparza has got a f*cking problem on her hands. I like Carla, I think she's got a super cool story, kind of struggled up and down. Plus she's got two wins over goddamn Rose Namajunas."

Bisping further went on to explain why MMA math does not work. 'The Count' stated that Weili has lost twice against Rose Namajunas. Esparza, meanwhile, has two wins over Namajunas.

Despite that, the consensus belief is that 'Magnum' will beat 'Cookie Monster' if they fight next. However, the former middleweight champion added that Esparza needs to improve his striking game if she is to beat Weli.

"Zhang lost to Rose Namajunas twice. Carla beats Rose Namajunas and then the general consensus or the smart belief is that, 'Oh! Zhang's gonna go out there and beat the sh*t out of Carla'. That's what you gotta love about the sport, styles make fights.....I agree with you though, Carla Esparza beter be working on her striking."

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili:

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili: What's at stake?

Esparza couldn't get the fans on her side despite her win against Namajunas at UFC 274. The title fight at the Footprint Center in Arizona has been termed the most boring championship fight in UFC history by many.

Zhang Weili, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting fighters ever. She put on yet another show in her last fight at UFC 275. Weili is determined to get back the belt that was once her. If her latest performance is something to judge on, she is well on course to do that.

Watch Zhang Weili's octagon interview at UFC 275:

With a win, Esparza will secure her first title defense in her second term as a champion. 'Magnum' will become a two-time UFC champion if she wins. The stakes will be high when the fight eventually happens.

