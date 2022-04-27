Carla Esparza can surpass Frank Mir, Dominick Cruz and GSP in impressive stat if she beats Rose Namajunas at UFC 274

Carla Esparza might set a UFC record when she returns to fight Rose Namajunas at UFC 274.

According to Scott Fontana of The New York Post, 'Cookie Monster' might set the record for the longest gap between individual UFC championship wins should she beat 'Thug Rose' next month. Frank Mir is currently the leader on that list, with Dominick Cruz, Georges St-Pierre, and B.J. Penn following.

Frank Mir: 1652 days

Dominick Cruz: 1569 days

Georges St-Pierre/BJ Penn: 1449 days



Carla Esparza (2703 days) would shatter the record if she beats Rose Namajunas at #UFC274

Mir has a gap of 1,652 days between his championship wins. Cruz, meanwhile, is a close second with a gap of 1,569 days. After defeating Demetrious Johnson in 2011, 'The Dominator' won his next championship fight in 2016 against T.J. Dillashaw.

Georges St-Pierre and B.J. Penn are tied for third on the list with a gap of 1,449 days. Esparza, however, could outdo the numbers if she beats Namajunas at UFC 274. She will set a record with a gap of 2,703 days.

The 34-year-old won her last championship bout in December 2014 in the TUF 20 Finale. She defeated 'Thug Rose' via submission to become the first ever UFC women's strawweight champion.

Carla Esparza has been in great form recently

Carla Esparza is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into her rematch against Namajunas at UFC 274. The 34-year-old stopped Yan Xiaonan in her last fight in May 2021. She has also defeated Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson, Alexa Grasso, and Virna Jandiroba since 2019.

Namajunas, on the other hand, is coming into the contest off a close decision win over former champion Zhang Weili in their rematch at UFC 268. Fans will keep a close eye on how the second fight between the duo plays out next month at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona.

The pay-per-view card on May 7 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian will look to make a second successful defense of his title. Gaethje, on the other hand, will look to capitalize on his second title shot.

A lightweight matchup between fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson is also set to take place at UFC 274.

