Carla Esparza details how Rose Namajunas has evolved since their fight eight years ago

Carla Esparza believes that Rose Namajunas has definitely grown as a fighter since their first encounter in 2014.

In the lead-up to UFC 274, Esparza appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. At one point, Helwani asked for 'Cookie Monster's thoughts on opponent Namajunas' evolution over the years.

The 34-year-old was complimentary of 'Thug Rose' and praised her for the footwork and composure that she has shown in her fights.

"It just seems like she's just a better version of herself. She's so much sharper, like, when I see her footwork and her composure in the cage... Her footwork, you know, is very crisp... When there's kind of like a quick moment of like, someone's maybe off or like, kind of not paying attention, she capitalizes on it really well. She's really good at seeing that. Her hands are really up and sharp like, her striking's crisp... there's definitely a lot of growth everywhere."

Catch Carla Esparza in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Esparza and Namajunas previously fought at The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will be Crowned finale in December 2014. The inaugural women's strawweight title was on the line in that fight.

'Cookie Monster' caught Namajunas in a rear-naked choke in the third round that marked the end of the contest. With the victory, Esparza became the first strawweight champion in UFC history.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Rose did well on the 20th season of the Ultimate Fighter, and earned an opportunity to fight Carla Esparza in the finals for the Inaugural UFC Strawweight title.



Namajunas came short in her first title opportunity, as she was submitted by Esparza. Rose did well on the 20th season of the Ultimate Fighter, and earned an opportunity to fight Carla Esparza in the finals for the Inaugural UFC Strawweight title.Namajunas came short in her first title opportunity, as she was submitted by Esparza. https://t.co/kGbiUmRQcc

Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas will finish Carla Esparza at UFC 274

The co-main event of UFC 274 will be a rematch between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas for the strawweight championship.

The card will be headlined by a lightweight crap between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that 'Thug Rose' will get the better of Esparza in their rematch.

During BT Sport's UFC 274 Preview Show, 'The Count' predicted Namajunas to finish 'Cookie Monster' in the third round of the fight.

"Namajunas, as I said, on the feet, is poetry in motion... With Trevor Wittman, who's one of the best strategic minds in the sport, they're gonna come up with the perfect game plan... I got Rose Namajunas winning, I think it's gonna be a stoppage. We'll say round number tres [three]."

Watch the full UFC 274 Preview Show below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard