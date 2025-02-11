Carlo Bumina-ang admits early TKO of Song Min Jong wasn't on his bingo card: "I was expecting to go to the third round"

53 seconds. That was all Filipino upstart Carlo Bumina-ang needed to come out victorious in his ONE Fight Night 28 bantamweight MMA duel against South Korean martial artist Song Min Jong.

The Team Lakay athlete, however, concedes that an early finish of 'Double Hearts' was something he never thought was possible.

Speaking to Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium shortly after his win, Carlo Bumina-ang revealed:

"Yeah, I was expecting to go the third round or at least finish a round. I know that he's a tough guy, and he can go toe-to-toe with anyone. He can grapple. He can submit his opponents."

Watch his full interview on Bangkok Post here:

From the get-go, the Team Lakay athlete pursued his opposite number with heavy shots. Soon, a left uppercut and a salvo of strikes forced Song to switch levels in search of a takedown.

'The Bull,' though, easily diffused that situation and countered with a crushing knee that connected to his foe's head. From there, he advanced with more punches until the referee halted the action.

The entire ONE Fight Night 28 replay is available for fight fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, head over to watch.onefc.com.

Carlo Bumina-ang's impressive run on the global stage

The 30-year-old's triumph inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last Friday, February 7, took his promotional resume to 6-1 and 7-1 overall.

Carlo Bumina-ang started his tenure on ONE Friday Fights and earned a six-figure contract after four finishes from five fights. Among his victims include Reza Saedi, Denis Andreev, Ilyas Durshun, Xie Zhipeng, and Chayan Oorzhak.

His American primetime debut, unfortunately, didn't go to plan as Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu submitted him at ONE Fight Night 24 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in August last year.

Bumina-ang spots an impressive 86 percent finish rate.

