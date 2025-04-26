Carlos Prates declares "he's ready to die" against Ian Machado Garry in heated face-off at UFC Kansas City weigh-ins, fans react: "That was cold asf"

Carlos Prates and Ian Machado Garry locked eyes for the first time at the UFC Kansas City ceremonial weigh-ins, and the ensuing face-off led to a moment that has quickly won fans over on social media. Championship Rounds shared a clip of the pair's staredown, and Prates seems to have stolen the show.

As the Irishman claimed he was ready to kill, Prates dismissed the threat. To kill is easy and requires no fortitude. Dying, though, is difficult and a true test of character. He proclaimed himself a man ready to die before questioning whether Garry was willing to do the same.

"Are you ready to die? Kill? Kill is easy, but are you ready to die? I'm ready to die. You ready to die? If you're ready to die, you're ready for everything."

Check out Carlos Prates' face-off with Ian Machado Garry:

The two men lock horns in the main event of the event, and are determined to end their evening with their hands raised. As for their staredown, fans on X/Twitter were taken by the display of mutual bravado.

One fan expressed their astonishment over the Brazilian knockout artist's retort to Garry's promise to kill him.

"'Killing is easy, but are you ready to die?' That was cold asf"

Another fan was similarly impressed.

"Cold"

More fans were of the same opinion.

"That was a cold line from Prates"

Others predicted a knockout for Prates.

"Wise words from a real killa. Prates deserves a belt after KO Garry. 3 round is the money."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the Carlos Prates vs. Ian Machado Garry face-off

The pair's welterweight scrap could change the landscape of the division depending on how dominantly they win. This is especially true for Prates, who stands make a massive jump from #13 to #7 with a win.

Carlos Prates is on an 11-fight win streak

Despite his apparent readiness to die, the chain-smoking Carlos Prates has done far more killing in the octagon than dying. In fact, he's unbeaten in the UFC, with four of his 11 consecutive wins taking place in the octagon. A more impressive statistic is that Prates has knocked out his last 10 opponents.

Check out Carlos Prates' knockout of Neil Magny:

These foes include welterweight mainstays like Neil Magny and Li Jingliang, who are often used as gatekeepers to determine how ready rising prospects are for higher-level competition.

