Carlos Prates reveals Kevin Holland accepted an offer to fight him before Ian Garry fight was made official, fans stunned: "Big Mouth’s a gangster"

Carlos Prates has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Neil Magny via first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 247. It marked his fourth consecutive knockout victory since making his UFC debut last February, extending his overall win streak to 11.

'The Nightmare' appeared set to make his return against Geoff Neal at UFC 314 this weekend. However, his opponent withdrew from the bout. Instead, he will now face Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City, later this month. The No.12-ranked welterweight recently revealed to Ariel Helwani that Kevin Holland accepted an offer to face him, before he was booked to battle 'The Future'.

Championship Rounds on X broke the same news, in a post captioned:

"🚨 Carlos Prates reveals that Kevin Holland accepted an offer to fight him before the fight with Ian Garry eventually came together (via. @arielhelwani ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the original post below:

Fans shared their reaction to the news. A user wrote:

"Big Mouth’s a gangster. He’s the definition of not giving a f**k."

Others commented:

"Never heard of Kevin saying NO to anyone on the roster. He’s built different"

"That would've been a little more exciting I'm sure Ian Garry wrestlef**ks"

"Would of been horrible for hollands chin"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Carlos Prates reveals he is trying to smoke fewer cigarettes before his next bout

Carlos Prates will face the toughest challenge of his UFC career when he faces Ian Machado Garry later this month. During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.12-ranked welterweight revealed he is attempting to smoke fewer cigarettes, presently, while preparing for the upcoming bout.

"I'm just doing what I do all the time. I just come to the gym, train hard, train a lot. I'm the first guy to come to the gym and the last guy to leave the gym... Yeah [I still smoke 10-15 cigarettes a day]. No problem. Still doing five rounds, six rounds. I'm trying to smoke a little bit less... I'm trying to get heavier and stronger."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

