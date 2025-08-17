Carlos Prates seemingly turns buzzer-beater KO into $50K and UFC Rio de Janeiro booking

Carlos Prates has stunned the MMA world by landing a buzzer-beater knockout at the end of Round 1 in his UFC 319 welterweight bout against Geoff Neil.

Prates bounced back with a statement win after suffering his first UFC defeat against Ian Garry in April. In the bout, Prates looked his best, landing malicious leg kicks and using his size to his advantage. At the end of Round 1, Prates landed a perfectly placed spinning elbow to the side of Neil's head, which dropped 'Handz of Steel' to the canvas and prompted the referee to stop the fight. Prates has now improved his professional MMA record to 22-7 and is 6-1 in the UFC, with all six wins coming by knockout.

In an entertaining post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Nightmare' engaged in a conversation with UFC head honcho Dana White, making his case to receive a $50k bonus for his performance. Prates also urged White to sign his friend Marcos Degli (No.1-ranked Pro Mens Flyweight in Brazil) to the UFC, and asked for the opportunity to fight in Rio de Janeiro in October.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, so please, give me a fight in Brazil, and also sign my friend, my boy, Marcos Degli, 11-fight winning streak, LFA interim champion, the best pound-for-pound [fighter] in Brazil. Please let us fight in Rio, and $50K bonus, party tomorrow. Let's go, let's party!"

Shortly after, Rogan confirmed that White had agreed to grant the bonus to Prates and also book him to fight in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 11.

"I just heard from Dana White that you are going to get a fight [on] October 11 in Rio, and you are going to get the $50K bonus. So, congratulations, sir."

Check out Carlos Prates and Joe Rogan's comments below (0:52 & 1:50):

