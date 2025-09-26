Carlos Ulberg explains why he prefers Magomed Ankalaev over Alex Pereira as his next potential opponent: "He's paid his dues"

Carlos Ulberg recently discussed the upcoming Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320 and explained why he'd like the reigning light heavyweight champion to beat the Brazilian again.

Ad

In their first encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev beat Pereira via unanimous decision after five rounds of action. While they're set to throw down again at UFC 320 next month, Ulberg will aim to get into the 205-pound title picture with a statement win against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth this weekend.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Ulberg previewed the Ankalaev-Pereira rematch and explained why he'd prefer facing the reigning champion if and when it came to it. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I've always seen Ankalaev as a big threat. So is 'Poatan. He's got the power. He's got the goods. But yeah, I'm sitting on the fence. I'd like Ankalaev to get that win because I know what I can do with him."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ulberg then admitted that his style would match well against Pereira's striking and continued:

"That would be massive, and that's always been a fight that I'd love to do because he's [Pereira] tough. But I mean, from what I've heard, I'm not too sure how. I mean, he's paid his dues, and he's done a great job in the UFC, and I just feel like Ankalaev could be in the game a little longer. I think he's a bit younger, too." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev slams Alex Pereira for recent comments ahead of UFC 320

The rivalry between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira is heating up ahead of their rematch at UFC 320. Pereira irked Ankalaev after recently claiming to have heard about the 205-pound king's team allegedly hiding him to avoid a confrontation at the UFC PI.

Ankalaev vehemently denied these allegations and recently slammed Pereira for seemingly lying. In an interview (via @MMAJunkie on X), Ankalaev stated that he had lost respect for the Brazilian and said:

"Honestly, up until recently, I had respect for him as a fighter and as a person. I no longer respect him. Okay, trash talk is something to hype up the fight, maybe you say something funny, or to be salty, but when you lie to people and say, 'I saw him, and he hid,' and stuff like that, I don't respect people like that. Why would you lie about something that never happened?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More