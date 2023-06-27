"Carnivore diet, nine ancestral tenants" - 58-year-old Mark Coleman scares fans with Liver King-esque preparation; asks Mike Tyson for help

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman recently posted a video on social media that had fans concerned for the 58-year-old's health and mental state. Coleman's video showed him taking a hose bath while addressing his upcoming boxing match against former world champion Montell Griffin in October.

With water running down his face, he thanked fitness influencer Liver King for pointing him towards an all-carnivore diet and the nine ancestral tenets. He also appealed to boxing legend Mike Tyson to help him prepare for his upcoming fight against Griffin. He wrote:

"Get grounded. Carnivore diet, nine ancestral tenants."

Considering Mark Coleman is 58 years of age, fans took to the Instagram post's comment section to express their concern for the former MMA fighter.

One fan urged Mark Coleman to pull out of his fight against Montell Griffin and wrote:

"Please, please, please don't fight... Mike Tyson doesn't know you, Mark, please don't."

One fan noticed Coleman's aged physique and wrote:

"How old is he? He looks like he's 85. Damn."

One user brutally criticized Coleman and wrote:

"You been punched in the head too many times... You sound like a r3t4rd."

One fan reacted:

"Oh no."

Coleman followed up with another video appealing to Mike Tyson and thanking Liver King.

One fan referenced 'The Hammer' surprisingly calling out Conor McGregor and wrote:

"As much as I don't like Conor, he would spark you in 1 min."

Another confused fan asked:

"You sure this dude's sober? lmao."

Screenshots from @markdcoleman on Instagram

Mark Coleman in the UFC: Revisiting history

Mark Coleman is undoubtedly one of the most well-known heavyweights that ever competed in the UFC. He also became the promotion's first-ever heavyweight champion in February 1997.

The UFC's heavyweight division was one of the first to be included in the promotion's portfolio. The promotion later decided to unify the Superfight Championship and the Tournament Championship to determine who would fight for the first UFC heavyweight title.

Two names that were the frontrunners were Mark Coleman and Dan Severn, who then fought for heavyweight gold at UFC 12: Judgement Day on February 7, 1997. 'The Hammer' won the fight via first-round submission and became the UFC's first-ever heavyweight champion.

'The Hammer' held the title for 170 days before losing it to Maurice Smith at UFC 14. Coleman then left the UFC for PRIDE but later returned in 2009. He retired in 2010 after losing to Randy Couture. Coleman retired from the sport with a record of 16-10.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday The fight between Mark Coleman & Randy Couture at UFC 109,



was the 1st time in history that two active UFC Hall of Famers fought. The fight between Mark Coleman & Randy Couture at UFC 109,was the 1st time in history that two active UFC Hall of Famers fought. https://t.co/saBRVsDtHs

Poll : 0 votes