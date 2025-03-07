Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: Live round-by-round updates

The Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin round-by-round updates have arrived. They prove eager fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's lightweight championship. The matchup serves as the co-main event of the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price card, and with good reason.

It is expected to be a firefight between two boxers with an eye for action. Dubois steps into the bout as the defending WBC women's lightweight champion. She is currently undefeated at 10-0-1, but is coming off the first draw in her career, which came against Jessica Camara.

She will be determined to defend her world titles, return to the win column and continue her effort to differentiate herself from her more famous brother, who currently reigns as the IBF heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Shin is a lesser known fighter, but boasts an 18-2 record, with 10 knockouts.

She is also a former WBC International women's super featherweight champion. Unfortunately, no one expects her to win. She relies on a reckless style of bum-rushing her opponents. Thus, it comes as little surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't favor her.

However, she is listed as a shocking +1300 underdog, while Dubois is a -4000 favorite in one of the biggest betting discrepancies in women's boxing. The card starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, while U.K. fans can view it at 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

The bout between Dubois and Shin, though, is expected to take place at around 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T. / 9:00 PM G.M.T.

Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

