"If I can honestly say, I think getting out my breast implants" - Cat Zingano reveals that implant allergies were preventing her from being the best fighter she could be

Cat Zingano earned a solid reputation through her early career as a tough opponent who was always down to scrap. But her UFC run was a disappointment, with 'Alpha' going 3-4 in the promotion before being released due to inactivity. Zingano just couldn't seem to stay healthy, and it turned out her breast implants were the issue.

In a new interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Zingano attributed her current three fight win streak in Bellator to having her implants removed in 2020. She said:

"If I can honestly say, I think taking out my breast implants. I think having the explant, and having all of the health issues I had leading up to that, and all the research I did, and all the people I was looking at that had implant illness, there's all sorts ... I had all these issues, and when I finally got [the implants] out all of these things were gone within a year. And I feel a new lease on life, I able to do all these things I thought I'd outgrown being able to do."

Breast implant illness (BII) is only becoming more understood now, but symptoms include chronic fatigue, brain fog, and a variety of autoimmune diseases. Zingano continued:

"I had a lot of hesitation in [removing them] because there's vanity involved and what are people going to think, and what if it doesn't work, what if that's not the problem? But for me it really was, and I can't believe how good I feel, and I can't believe I didn't do it sooner ... So if I have anything to say to some people, I'd say go check it out if you're having weird symptoms, unexplainable symptoms. It's pretty rampant and it's a problem."

Watch Cat Zingano explain how removing her breast implants helped her MMA career below:

Cat Zingano tells MMA fans to give Conor McGregor time to heal properly

Cat Zingano knows all about how being perceived as 'inactive' can hurt your career, so when people were trash talking Conor McGregor for the amount of fights he'd had over the last two years, she jumped on Twitter and defended him.

"Y’all need to give fighters time to heal from battle wounds before you start talking s*** about inactivity. Some of y’all threw your back out 10 years ago from getting a sandwich from the fridge and still can’t go for a run."

During a media day event leading up to her last Bellator fight in June, Zingano explained:

"Conor McGregor broke his leg in that fight, and it's just always interesting to see people calling each other out and fans trying to like put the pressure on and whatever. And when I first saw it I was like, that man just kicked his first pad since surgery ... I don't think people understand that's X-Men superhuman stuff. It's a time thing and a patience thing and sometimes when I see people on there acting like they know, but they don't know ... it just seemed like a funny thing to say and call out, just in defense of fighters in general."

Watch Cat Zingano discuss inactivity and injuries below:

