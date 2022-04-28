Cat Zingano says she lost to Julianna Pena because she "didn't really care" about the bout, wants a rematch with 'The Venezuelan Vixen'  

Bellator's Cat Zingano recently looked back at her fight against Julianna Pena and admitted that she would like the opportunity to run things back. She asserted that her mindset was too careless due to the medication that she was on.

In a previous interaction with Joe Rogan on The JRE podcast, Zingano revealed that she was on anti-depressants throughout her training camp ahead of her Pena fight. This resulted in her feeling "flat" during the fight.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'Alpha' doubled down on the same, admitting that she was facing a number of problems in her personal life that affected her in-ring performance against 'The Venezuelan Vixen':

"I'd like to give a shot when I'd be able to not be as distracted as much. And also I was on different medications at the time that kind of made me feel a little flat. I've talked about it before and you know I'd like to see it happen again. I'd like to see how that goes. I didn't feel like I, you know, lost to her because of anything other than just didn't really care, I guess, you know. So to revisit that would be great."

Zingano and Pena previously locked horns at UFC 200 back in July 2016. Coming off a first-round submission loss at the hands of Ronda Rousey, Zingano recorded yet another loss against Pena, this time by way of unanimous decision.

Cat Zingano forsees a title fight against Cris Cyborg soon

In the same interaction with Helen Yee, Cat Zingano offered fans some insight into her future. She revealed that a win in her upcoming bout could earn her the No. 1 contender spot, paving the way for a shot at gold against Cris Cyborg:

"This fight that I was supposed to have and that I'm about to have is, you know, something they've coined to me as being the No. 1 contender fight. So, you know, win this fight and go in and get a title shot. That's, you know, the goal. That's what I'm told, you know. It's what I want. So, you know, just keeping my eyes on this one."

Currently 2-0 in Bellator, Cat Zingano was scheduled to lock horns with Pam Sorenson at Bellator 276. An injury shackled Zingano to the sidelines, forcing the promotion to scrap the fight. However, the fight has now been rescheduled to take place on June 24 at Bellator 282.

