Cedric Doumbe exposes UFC’s poor pay offer, reveals huge sum he will be making at PFL per fight

Kickboxing sensation Cedric Doumbe has snubbed the UFC and instead signed elsewhere as he looks set on making his transition into the elite level of MMA. After announcing his deal with the PFL, the knockout artist revealed the incredible pay discrepancy between the two promotions.

The Professional Fighters League is establishing itself as a mainstay in the world of mixed martial arts and has roped fans in with its unique ruleset. Unlike most other organizations in the sport, PFL runs like other American sports, with playoffs and blockbuster finales being a huge part of their structure.

In a post on social media, it was announced that Cedric Doumbe had revealed the UFC's offer to him and detailed the huge difference he will be receiving from the PFL after officially signing for the promotion.

"Cedric Doumbe says that he will be paid $140,000 per fight in the PFL. He also says that he only would have gotten a $20k show and $20k win bonus if he signed for the UFC."

The prospect of having another established kickboxer in the octagon filled UFC fans with excitement, but the Frenchman will no longer be making waves in the company until further notice. While it could be a fantastic coup for the PFL, it could also be a huge risk paying six figures to a massively inexperienced MMA fighter.

Throughout his years in combat sports, Doumbe has amassed an incredible record of 75 wins, 7 losses, and 1 draw in kickboxing with 45 knockouts. Alongside his time in the ring, he transitioned over to mixed martial arts where he is currently 4-0 with each fight ending via knockout—though against much lesser competition.

When will Cedric Doumbe make his PFL debut?

After signing for a major promotion, fans will likely be eager to see when Cedric Doumbe makes his first walk into the PFL cage and that date has now been revealed.

According to reports, 'Le Meilleur' will be starting life in his new promotion on June 23 where he will compete in the $1 million welterweight tournament alongside other 170lbs hopefuls.

PFL 6 will get underway next month where Doumbe will begin his pursuit of greatness in the sport. While not much is known about his debut, the thought of him facing the dangerous Ray Cooper would likely be a mouthwatering matchup that fans would enjoy.

