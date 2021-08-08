"Celebrating my brother’s success just like it was mine" - Gilbert Burns happy to see Vicente Luque win at UFC 265

Gilbert Burns was present cageside during Vicente Luque's welterweight clash against Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 last night. Burns was overjoyed as his fellow countryman picked up a stunning submission finish against Michael Chiesa in the main card bout.

While both Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque are vying to reach the pinnacle of the UFC welterweight division, 'Durinho' revealed he celebrates Luque's success as if it were his own. Referring to Vicente Luque as his brother, Burns also promised to always help him succeed in life:

"Celebrating my brother’s success just like it was mine! We have the same dream but we help each other no matter what! Extremely happy for you @VicenteLuqueMMA. You’re a Beast!" wrote Gilbert Burns on Twitter.

Celebrating my brother’s success just like it was mine! We have the same dream but we help each other no matter what! Extremely happy for you @VicenteLuqueMMA You’re a Beast!

-

Celebrando a vitória do meu irmão como se fosse a minha! pic.twitter.com/2uGk2XC4I3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 8, 2021

Vicente Luque has his sights set on the UFC welterweight title

After the win against Chiesa, Vicente Luque is now being considered a real threat in the welterweight division. The Brazilian believes he deserves a much-coveted title shot next and proceeded to call out Kamaru Usman after winning the fight. In the post-fight interview, Vicente Luque stated the following:

"I want to say something to Kamaru Usman, my man, my friend. I'm finishing most of my fights. I'm not the kind of guy who puts on boring fights. I come in here, I put my heart out and I look to win. And if I lose man, people know they're going to be in trouble even so. So I think Kamaru, after you get past Colby, I believe you're going to get past him. I think it's our time. I'm the only guy up there you haven't fought yet. Let's go!"

Gilbert Burns picked up a dominant win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at the UFC 264 pay-per-view in July. Burns is definitely in contention for another title shot down the line as well. Kamaru Usman is slated to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Edited by Jack Cunningham