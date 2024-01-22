“Celebrating with the gay OF model” - Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 297 victory celebrations draw mixed reactions on social media

Dricus du Plessis has already begun enjoying his life as a champion.

In a video released on social media, Du Plessis was seen celebrating his victory in various ways, including chugging alcohol and flexing shirtless while dancing with fans. Du Plessis did not even allow himself time to heal, as he was seen with bruises on his face just two days removed from UFC 297.

The video was met with mixed reviews as not all fans were fond of Du Plessis' celebration or display of character. Of those disapproving of Du Plessis' post-fight actions, many were those who believed Sean Strickland should have won the main event fight that resulted in a split decision.

Some fans were not fond of Du Plessis' decision to celebrate with a male model on social media.

However, fans who did support the new belt holder offered their praise for Du Plessis completing his mission of becoming the first South African UFC champion.

Dricus du Plessis confirms interest in fighting on UFC 300

Following the biggest win of his career, Dricus du Plessis expressed his interest in making a quick turnaround to be on the biggest fight card of the year.

When asked by reporters following his title win if he would be interested in UFC 300, Du Plessis said the idea of competing on the card sounded 'amazing.' The champion did note that he is not sure how quick his recovery would be from the battle he shared with Sean Strickland but would be interested in attempting to turn himself around.

Following his win, Du Plessis called for a title defense against Israel Adesanya, which many fans believe the UFC will target for the UFC 300 main event. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira also teased a move back to middleweight, seemingly interested in a matchup with Du Plessis.