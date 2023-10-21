Celebrities flock to UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Seagal, Kevin De Bruyne among more in attendance for historic fight card

UFC 294 ranks among the biggest cards of the year, featuring a star-studded collection of fighters up and down the card. It will be headlined by Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, who will lock horns in a rematch for the UFC lightweight title, which Volkanovski had failed to capture at UFC 284.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will be a middleweight title eliminator between unbeaten phenom, Khamzat Chimaev, and former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, the third-last bout of UFC 294 is a light heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Given the massive fights on the card, it should come as no surprise that several celebrities have been spotted in attendance. Among them is legendary Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is a noted fan of Khamzat Chimaev, who is himself a Swedish athlete, despite claiming to have renounced his citizenship.

He is joined by other celebrities from both the football and martial arts worlds, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Aikido black belt, Steven Seagal, who has numerous MMA ties, being in attendance. With several marquee fights in the sport, UFC 294 stands to draw even more celebrities as it draws closer to the main event.

Islam Makhachev's rematch with Alexander Volkanovski is among the most anticipated fights of the year, while Khamzat Chimaev's matchup with Kamaru Usman represents the greatest test of the undefeated Chechen's career, and a litmus test to determine his readiness for a title shot.