Khamzat Chimaev receives encouragement from Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of fight with Gilbert Burns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken the time to endorse fellow Swede Khamzat Chimaev as the UFC welterweight prepares to face his toughest test yet when he clashes with Gilbert Burns on April 9.

Born in Chechnya, 'Borz' immigrated to Sweden as a teenager and has since taken up the nationality as his own. Fighting out of the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, the athlete has seen his career go from strength to strength, earning him backing from many of the country's icons.

In a show of support, Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent a powerful message to Khamzat Chimaev which was acknowledged by the UFC star.

Khamzat Chimaev receives encouragement from Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best known for his legendary career in soccer, Ibrahimovic is one of his generation's greatest strikers. Despite never winning the illustrious UEFA Champions League, the Sweden international has accumulated some of the biggest achievements in the sport.

Spending time at FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan, among other big name clubs, the 40-year-old has earned the title as one of the most iconic presences to ever grace the field.

What comes next for Khamzat Chimaev?

As he approaches his fight with Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev has the chance to prove if he's ready to compete with the elite of the division by making a statement at UFC 273.

Despite his dominance in the Octagon so far, the 27-year-old has yet to be tested by top-level talent and the Brazilian certainly ticks that box. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has one punch knockout power alongside his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

If Chimaev is to bypass the threat of Burns, he must rely on his ability to mix up the striking and grappling as seen in his four fights with the promotion. So, what happens if the Swedishman wins this weekend?

As recently stated by Dana White, Chimaev could meet Colby Covington in the octagon if he's able to get his hand raised on Saturday. Whoever comes out victorious in this potential bout could get a shot at UFC gold.

A loss against Burns would fail to see the Chechen-born welterweight push into the top 10 and put a halt to his championship aspirations. A tough test against Stephen Thompson or a fan-favorite clash with Jorge Masvidal could await Chimaev if he is to lose at UFC 273.

Edited by Harvey Leonard