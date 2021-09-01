"Certified fluke" - Sean O'Malley is still dismissive of his loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley maintains his opinion on Marlon 'Chito' Vera's win over him at UFC 252. As far as O'Malley is concerned, his one and only professional loss is nothing but a fluke.

O'Malley appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE YouTube show and recounted the events that led up to his TKO defeat against Vera. 'Sugar' explained:

"There's a nerve, a peroneal nerve that will shut your foot off. I don't know if you guys have seen that happen a couple of times. It doesn't happen often. He kicked it with his big toe. It wasn't a good leg kick; it wasn't like a hard leg kick where his shin slammed."

"I watched it in slow motion. His toe, his big-a** Ecuadorian toe hit my peroneal right here. It shut my foot off. My foot was completely numb but I was still piecing his a** up. Like I was outstriking him with one foot. I blitzed him – shouldn't have done that, my foot wasn't working – blitzed him, hit him with a three-piece combo. I went and stepped back with my foot but my foot didn't work. I fell down, fight's over."

The exact moment @SugaSeanMMA injured his leg without being touched 😫 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/j0XJrYpjHB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 16, 2020

The official record states that O'Malley is 14-1 after the TKO loss at the hands of 'Chito' Vera. But the Arizona resident remained firm on his stance that he's "mentally undefeated" and explained his thought process in classic Sean O'Malley fashion.

"The 'Suga State Athletic Commission' called it a no-contest," O'Malley said. "I talked to them, we had a trial, we had a f***ing whole thing and they said, 'You know what, we looked at the footage, it was a fluke. That's what they said. A certified fluke."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about 'Chito' Vera with Logan Paul:

What's next for Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera?

Sean O'Malley has revealed that matchmaker Sean Shelby offered him a fight against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. However, O'Malley said he turned the fight down as he's uninterested in fighting in New York City – the target location of the event.

“I had a conversation with Sean Shelby a couple days after in person, in Houston at the fights," O'Malley said in an interview with The Schmo. "We’re good now. He didn’t like what I said. I didn’t like what he said. I feel like I’m in a position where if you want me to fight in New York, and I don’t want to fight in New York, I’m not gonna fight in New York."

With Sean O'Malley turning down the offer, 'Chito' Vera was given the opportunity to take Edgar on instead.

