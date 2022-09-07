Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Chad Anheliger gets yet another chance to make a statement in the UFC, when he faces Heili Alateng at UFC 279 this weekend. Before the showdown happens, let's put them up against each other and see how things look on the paper.

The Canadian is 3 cm taller than 'The Mongolian Knight', who stands at 165 cm. However, this natural height advantage surprisingly doesn't help Anheliger in the reach department. 'The Monster' has a reach of 163 cm, while Alateng's stretches to 169 cm.

The China-born fighter also has the advantage in terms of octagon experience. He has competed in the UFC five times, won three times, lost once and scored a draw against Gustavo Lopez. His professional MMA record stands at 15-8-2.

Anheliger beat Muin Gafurov via split decision in Dana White's Contender Series 2021 and has since joined the UFC. He has only fought once under the promotion's banner. 'The Monster' knocked out Jesse Strader in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill in February this year. Anheliger's pro MMA record is 12-5-0.

Heili Alateng scored an impressive first-round finish against Kevin Croom in his most recent outing after losing two fights in a row. Chad Anheliger is currently on an amazing win streak, beating his last 10 professional MMA opponents, many of these wins came via stoppage.

How many fights did Chad Anheliger lose in his first ten professional MMA bouts?

Despite eventually signing for the UFC, Chad Anheliger had a poor start to his professional MMA career, losing five of his first ten professional bouts. 'The Monster' lost three back-to-back bouts in 2013-2014. He also lost in his first two pro fights.

The Canadian managed to beat five opponents during this tough period, and kept a respectable 5-5 record while competing in regional events.

Since losing to Rick Pfeifer back in 2014, the 35-year-old has remained unbeaten in his professional MMA career.

'The Monster' won three fights under the Rise FC banner, which led to the fighter appearing on Dana White's Contender Series. Anheliger seized the opportunity and managed to beat Muin Gafurov via a close split decision.

The Canadian now faces Heili Alateng this weekend, which will be Anheliger's first appearance on a UFC pay-per-view card. Both fighters won their last UFC outings, and will be keen to continue their winning streaks in front of a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas.

