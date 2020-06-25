Chad Mendes threatens to 'snatch Michael Bisping's soul' after latest allegations levied against him

Michael Bisping further responded to Chad Mendes' comments regarding him.

Mendes also threatened to take Bisping's soul like Dan Henderson did.

Chad Mendes

Retired UFC Featherweight Chad Mendes has ignited a war of words with UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping.

On Wednesday, Mendes took to Instagram in order to respond to Bisping's latest comments on the former's suspension from 2016, which was handed to him by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Mendes, of course, was suspended for two-years for the usage of a growth hormone and in his return fight, he defeated Myles Jury. He eventually went on to lose against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Mendes would announce his retirement from fighting after the loss.

Chad Mendes responds to Michael Bisping's latest comments on him

Michael Bisping recently went-off on Chad Mendes on his “Believe You Me" Podcast, calling him a "little steroid cheat" and went on a further rant against the former Featherweight.

“You little steroid cheating f–k, Don’t be sour because your career amounted to nothing. ‘Ignorant and disrespectful’? What, like disrespecting the sport by taking steroids by dishonoring yourself and your opponent in a sport that someone could die? Shame on you, you little dips–t.”

In response to Bisping's comments, Mendes took to his official Instagram handle, claiming that USADA suspended him for a banned peptide and not steroid. The former Featherweight fighter then reminded the UFC Hall of Famer of his infamous loss to Dan Henderson from UFC 100 in 2009 when the latter finished the former Middleweight Champion via his trademark H-Bomb.

Here is what Mendes posted:

Bisping is currently working as a color commentator for the UFC, whereas, Mendes has been retired for a while now. Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, Chad Mendes sparks unlikely feud against Michael Bisping.

Bisping eventually took to his official Twitter handle and responded to Mendes, claiming that one can never be so generous of the USADA suspending them:

When “you let” them suspend you 😂😂😂 you’re so generous and giving . I wouldn’t “let” someone suspend me unless I was guilty. Looks a little suspect you see. But you crack on big lad. https://t.co/FDB5qMLyTz — michael (@bisping) June 25, 2020

Of course, a fight between Bisping and Mendes is definitely not happening and neither are we witnessing Bisping step back into the cage against Dan Henderson once again. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how this entire story unfolds.