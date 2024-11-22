Chael Sonnen addresses false reports of Dana White's announcement surrounding Tom Aspinall's interim title situation  

Chael Sonnen found it hard to accept Jon Jones as the undisputed champion while clarifying Tom Aspinall's interim title status during his podcast with Daniel Cormier.

With Jones defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, there were numerous rumors surrounding what it would mean for Tom Aspinall's status as the interim champion. The most prominent of these was that the Briton would be stripped of the title as soon as the opening bell for Jones vs. Miocic rang.

However, even after this Monday's ranking update, the hard-hitting 31-year-old is still listed as the interim title holder on the UFC's website. During the recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen squashed false narratives about Dana White's alleged plan to strip Aspinall of the title:

Trending

"I have a correction. I was told by a very good source, James Madison... while the press conference was going on, that Dana White had announced that they were in fact making Tom relinquish the interim championship. That is fake news... [The announcement to strip Aspinall of the title] did not happen at the press conference and I apologize."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (13:08):

The Oregon native, however, went on to add that while Aspinall hasn't been stripped of the title yet, the promotion needs to do so if Jones is to be considered the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Chael Sonnen explains why Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic were "the same age" when they fought

During UFC 309 fight night, Jon Jones was 37 and Stipe Miocic was 42. However, Chael Sonnen is convinced Miocic is the same age as 'Bones' in "real years".

Speaking about the pay-per-view in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained how age and long layoffs might have affected some of the fighters on the card.

The former three-time title challenger was adamant that Jones and Miocic were "the same age". Explaining the rationale behind his claim, the 47-year-old suggested that 'Bones's' life choices would have aged him faster than Miocic:

"Stipe, who by the way is a couple of years older than Jon, but not in real years. I mean lawsuits, hard drugs, and cage-fighting will age you more than the average person. Stipe and Jones are the same age."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:31):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback