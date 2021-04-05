When Daniel Cormier called Jon Jones a crackhead, alluding to the former champion's alleged dependency on drugs 

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have sported one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history. The pair have met twice inside the octagon, with Jones emerging victorious both times. However, Jon Jones' victory over Daniel Cormier in the rematch at UFC 214 was later overturned due to Jones failing a drug test.

In the lead up to the fight, both Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones were seen poking fun at each other. DC even took a jibe at Jones' alleged cocaine addiction during the pre-fight presser. When Jones said that Daniel Cormier looked like 'a crackhead with a suit on', DC retorted by saying-

"I can look like a crackhead with a suit on but I have never been a crackhead like you though. So you could say I look like one but I have never been one."

Jon Jones has denied having a cocaine addiction

Jon Jones tested positive for cocaine metabolites ahead of his first meeting with Daniel Cormier at UFC 182. Despite being sent to rehab, Jones has remained firm on his stance and denies ever being addicted to cocaine. Speaking of an alleged addiction to the drug, Jon Jones told MMA Fighting-

"I had no right to be doing cocaine, but they had no right to be testing me for street drugs and then putting it out to the public. I hear about the cocaine more than anything else I’ve ever done in my career. So, they definitely set me back huge."

According to Jon Jones, the only substances he relied on were alcohol and marijuana. Admitting to have used cocaine on a single occasion, Jones said-

“It’s crazy with the cocaine thing. I don’t like coke. I’m not a coke guy,” Jones said. “I smoked marijuana, quite frequently. And people who know me, they know that about me. And I love to drink. I can honestly say, I partied with the best of ’em

“But cocaine, you know, I tried cocaine one night and the athletic commission is there the next day. It was just, like, how in the world did this just go down? How did it happen this way? So now people like to paint me as this coke head, and my haters would love for me to be a coke head, but far from it."