Chael Sonnen answers if he will be in Zack Snyder's upcoming MMA movie in partnership with Dana White and Turki Alalshikh

Zack Snyder's upcoming MMA-themed movie, 'Brawler,' will have a former three-time UFC title challenger in it. Chael Sonnen recently revealed he will be in the movie, which will also see the involvement of UFC CEO Dana White and GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh.

It was the GEA chairman who announced the good news via his social media. Known for his trailblazing work in the professional boxing world, Alalshikh has now set his sights on achieving the same in Hollywood.

In light of the news, Chael Sonnen was asked about his potential participation in a Q&A session on social media. Responding to the query, Sonnen dropped a one-word reply.

"Yes," Sonnen wrote.

Sonnen has made a name for himself in his post-fight career, making outrageous remarks. His presence in Zack Snyder's movie is possible, considering he is one of the big names in the MMA community despite being retired.

The 47-year-old had acted before and had a starring role in 'Mojave Diamonds,' released in 2023, which also featured UFC veterans Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Donald Cerrone in leading roles.

Years before this movie, Sonnen had a cameo role in 'Grudge Match,' released in 2013, starring Robert DeNiro and Sylvester Stallone. In the movie, Sonnen appears as himself and slaps Stallone's character before getting knocked out by 'The Rocky' actor.

Zack Snyder, Dana White share thoughts about 'Brawler'

'Brawler' will be produced by Zack Snyder, his wife Deborah, and Wesley Coller through their Stone Quarry banner. Turki Alalshikh and UFC chief content officer Craig Borsari will also be part of the production.

In the statement made public by Turki Alalshikh's social media post, Snyder shared thoughts about why he is doing the movie.

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports, and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story,” Snyder said.

As for UFC CEO Dana White, the 54-year-old is eager to see the movie come to fruition.

"He Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC. They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It's an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life," White said.

The movie, which will show the journey of a Los Angeles-based fighter's dream to become a UFC champion, will be co-written by Snyder. Executive producers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will be Snyder's co-writers. Johnstad was one of Snyder's co-writers in his acclaimed 2003 movie, '300'.

