"You find me someone that does 50 events a year" - Chael Sonnen argues with Ariel Helwani over 'Eddie Hearn is the No.1 promoter' comment

Chael Sonnen doesn't agree with Ariel Helwani's assessment that Eddie Hearn is the best promoter in combat sports over UFC president Dana White.

During a recent interview Fight Hub TV, the renowned MMA journalist revealed that he ranks Hearn above White as the current best promoter. According to 'The American Gangster', that title is clearly held by the UFC chief.

Sonnen recently made an appearance on Helwani's The MMA Hour, during which the pair argued about who's the best promoter in the combat sports industry right now. Sonnen pointed out that the UFC conducts around 70 events in a 52-week calendar year. He suggested that there's no other promotion that can come close to doing the same right now.

"My god, he does 50 events a year. You want to talk about the media knowing the card, you find me somewhere that does 50 events a year...That's only on the worldwide leader, you're not counting what goes on The Ultimate Fighter, are you not counting Dana White's Contender Series here? I mean, he does close to 70 events a year in a 52-week calendar year, I don't think there's much of a comparison there if we're being fair."

Chael Sonnen would "love to see" Colby Covington versus Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title

Chael Sonnen has also weighed in on the next step in Colby Covington's career.

According to the 45-year-old, 'Chaos' could consider moving up to the middleweight division going forward. Sonnen explained that despite being the top contender at welterweight, Covington is unlikely to get another crack at the 170-pound title anytime soon.

That's because he's already fought reigning champion Kamaru Usman twice and ended up losing both fights.

Sonnen believes that Covington's top contender status in the welterweight class should be enough to land him an immediate title shot. That's because, according to Sonnen, reigning champion Israel Adesanya has gone through almost the entire 185-pound division.

"I love that idea, I love the matches he would have up there. I think as number one contender he should qualify right for a title fight considering Adesanya has already dealt with essentially everybody..."

