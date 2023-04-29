Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on an online discussion raging around fitness and hormonal science. The former UFC middleweight centered his comments around the views of American neuroscientist Andrew Huberman and Derek from the More Plates More Dates YouTube channel.

Sonnen recently called out Huberman for peddling products based on misleading information, disputing the Stanford professor's claims of rapidly improving testosterone levels through intense training and fasting solely:

“Oh Andrew Huberman! I’ve drawn first blood guys, I told you guys I have a massive problem with somebody trying to sell you products, trying to look smart. That could be a book or that could be supplements. But doing it with information that just simply isn’t true... It’s just silly, you’re beat. You said something stupid and you got beat. And I don’t think of great joy of doing this with Huberman. I don’t have a choice. Because somebody that I respect, somebody that I go to for information, Derek More Plates More Dates, pussed out. Period."

Chael Sonnen also questioned Derek for not challenging Huberman's views despite knowing better and owing it to his loyal audience:

"Derek knew what Huberman was telling him wasn’t true. He knew it. He was smart enough and he knew it. But he was worried about going head-to-head because of the initials, PhD and the university Stanford that Huberman attached himself to. In addition to that and moreover on a human level, Huberman was extremely polite to Derek. So Derek let it go. But Derek has a lot of people that turn to him, that listen to him, that believe in what he says. I happen to be one of them but now, it’s tough now. This was a real blow to watch Derek bitch out from confrontation just because the guy was polite and had a lab at Stanford.”

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen demands Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis fight, calls for cancellation of confirmed UFC 290 bout

UFC president Dana White recently announced that Robert Whittaker will take on surging middleweight Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 in July. White even revealed that the victor will take on 185-pound king Israel Adesanya later this year.

However, Israel Adesanya has made it clear that he would like to fight Dricus du Plessis next. If Robert Whittaker emerges victorious at UFC 290, a fight between the champion and the rising South African contender is off the table.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen called for the Whittaker vs. du Plessis bout to be scrapped. Highlighting the undeniable animosity between Adesanya and du Plessis, Sonnen said:

“It’s not too late. We shouldn’t have made du Plessis vs. Whittaker, should have we, guys? We should’ve made du Plessis vs. Adesanya, shouldn’t have we, guys? I mean, Izzy says, ‘I’m not going to fight anybody else until I fight him.’ Izzy doesn’t care if [du Plessis] doesn’t beat Whittaker."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes