Israel Adesanya recently made some comments about Dricus du Plessis' genealogy that didn't go down well with the fans.

It's no secret that the South African fighter's comments about being "more African" than the 'Three African Kings' (Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and Israel Adesanya) didn't go down well with the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

While both have fired shots at each other, 'The Last Stylebender' recently went off on du Plessis and referred to him using slurs in an expletive-laden rant on his YouTube channel.

MMA Mania @mmamania Israel Adesanya unleashes some more on Dricus Du Plessis

Fans were shocked at Israel Adesanya's choice of words and criticized him for bringing Dricus du Plessis' race into their feud. Fans and Twitter users expressed their thoughts in the comments section of a tweet questioning the UFC middleweight champion's behavior.

Weasle @ThaWeasle Why is Adesanya going full blown racist against Dricus?

I didn't think Izzy was like that.



I didn't think Izzy was like that. Why is Adesanya going full blown racist against Dricus?I didn't think Izzy was like that.

One user pointed out Chael Sonnen's conclusion of Adesanya's behavior and wrote:

"As Chael said, maybe Izzy has gone full heel."

Chakitank @Iammoneypicks @ThaWeasle As Chael said, maybe Izzy has gone full heel.

Another user pointed out:

"Izzy has always said some racist/sensitive stuff and got away with it. Won't be any different this time. At least he is honest."

Duisternis @siam_jm @ThaWeasle Izzy has always said some racist/sensitive stuffs and got away with it. Won't be any different this time. At least he is honest

One fan wrote:

"Pettiness is top tier. I don't think we have ever seen a champ like this…."

Zero Cool @DXTR_AB @ThaWeasle Pettiness is top tier. I dont think we have ever seen a champ like this….

Another fan asked:

"You watched his career and interviews and you didn't think he was like that?"

SAMM @_Jsaeger @ThaWeasle You watched his career and interviews and you didn't think he was like that?

One user wrote:

"Achievement unlocked (Izzy the heel)"

Askren spinning backfist @MMAlt8 @ThaWeasle I think he's just trying to hype a match with dricus so people don't neg him about a Pereira trilogy

Varsity 🗣️ @WillingtonDuke @ThaWeasle It only happens bc society accepts the use of racial slurs against whites at the moment.

Mohan @mohanraj148 @ThaWeasle cause he knows its easy fight nd there is no hype around dricus so he is trying his best to sell the fight

Col @dnbcol @ThaWeasle It does seem ever so slightly excessive

Israel Adesanya racist comment: 'The Last Stylebender' brutally calls out Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya is not letting Dricus du Plessis' comments about his African heritage slide, and recently slammed the South African fighter in a brutal rant.

Adesanya recently reclaimed his middleweight title against his longtime combat sports rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The Nigerian-born Kiwi secured a stunning second-round knockout to score his maiden win over the Brazilian. Following his win, 'The Last Stylebender' hinted at a fight against du Plessis and vowed to "drag his carcass across South Africa" in the post-fight presser.

After some more back-and-forth between the two, it seems Adesanya is hell-bent on fighting du Plessis next. On a recent episode of his new podcast, he said:

"I'm gonna take him to school, in the octagon, and on history. What he's doing is creating a divide... As a product of colonization, you’re trying to tell me who the f*** I am... But the fact that as a f****** cracker, to tell me who the f*** I am, that pissed me off, and that’s why he’s my next fight. I don’t want to fight anyone else. This one pisses me off."

Watch the full episode below:

