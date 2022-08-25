“He’s fighting for respect” - Chael Sonnen believes Adriano Moraes is fighting for more than just the world title

Chael Sonnen recently gave his take on Adriano Moraes's rematch against 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. The former UFC title challenger suggested that there may be more on the line for the Brazilian this Friday fight than just the ONE flyweight world vhampionship.

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, Demetrious Johnson will seek to avenge his only career knockout loss. Brazil's 'Mikinho', meanwhile, will be looking to defend his flyweight throne. However, according to Sonnen, Moraes will be fighting for something greater.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"I can’t tell you anything about Moraes. All I can tell you is he beat Demetrious, he beat him one time and he’s gotta go and rematch him. That’s a reality Moraes is living with. He’s not gonna be mad at me for it, he’s not gonna think I’m unprofessional. It’s the same with you guys. This is what he’s fighting for - it’s not just about money and having his belt. He’s fighting for respect. He’s fighting for notoriety, he’s fighting for legacy. He wants to be remembered; he’s gotta go through Demetrious to do it."

See Chael Sonnen’s full breakdown for Moraes vs. Johnson II below:

Legacy and respect will be on the line in this monumental matchup between 'Mighty Mouse' and Moraes. The two fighters will battle at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson II - More than a world title

Chael Sonnen may have made a great point.

In an interview with ONE Championship, MMA legend Johnson also said that the ONE world title is less of a factor than defeating the man in front of him, Adriano Moraes.

The American veteran said:

“It’s another tough [fight]. He’s a great athlete. He always comes prepared. He’s always in great condition. And then on that day, I’m just going to go out there and fight and see [what happens] ... For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

In his own interview with ONE, flyweight king Adriano Moraes agreed that legacy was on the line in this upcoming match. The Brazilian said:

“This fight is very important for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as I can during my career. And [another] victory over him will help a lot in building that legacy.”

Legacy and gold will both be on the line when Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson have their second fight this Friday.

