"He was brought in to be a lamb to go to slaughter" - Chael Sonnen believes Alexander Volkanovski turned the tables by beating Chad Mendes

Chael Sonnen believes Alexander Volkanovski turned the tables by beating Chad Mendes at UFC 232 in 2018. Sonnen lauded Volkanovski for matching up with the strength and endurance of Mendes and also for sustaining the pressure which was put on him in their bout.

In the latest episode of 'Beyond the Fight', Chael Sonnen spoke about Alexander Volkanovski's bout with Chad Mendes:

" He [Volkanovski] was brought in, in my opinion, to be a lamb to go to slaughter against Chad 'Money' Mendes. I remember when that fight was booked, Volkanovski... is going to get crushed and he ends up putting a pretty good a** whipping on Chad.

"It even made Chad second guess his career. Now Chad did not know at the time, 'Hey I just lost to not only the best in the world I lost possibly to the best to have ever done it'. Chad knew what I knew which is 'Hey this kind of unknown guy just got the jump on me'," said Chael Sonnen.

In their bout at UFC 232, these featherweight fighters put on a spectacular show for MMA fans. Volkanovski defeated Mendes via TKO, which went on to be Mendes' last fight in the UFC. Volkanovski won at the end of the second round through his precise and vicious striking ability.

Chael Sonnen thinks Brian Ortega will win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Sonnen thinks Brian Ortega will beat Alexander Volkanovski in their upcoming bout for the featherweight title at UFC 266.

Volkanovski and Ortega went against each other as head coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter. Team Volkanovski would eventually win the season.

'The Great' has been undefeated in the UFC so far and is on a 19 fight win-streak ahead of his fight against Ortega at UFC 266.

'T-City' impressed everyone with his performance in his last fight against 'The Korean Zombie'. Ortega has lost just once in his MMA career, against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

