Chael Sonnen believes Beneil Dariush has a "more beautiful resume" than Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje

Chael Sonnen has commended Beneil Dariush for his impressive resume and compared his UFC career with Islam Makhachev's and Justin Gaethje's.

Sonnen suggested Dariush has faced top-level competition in recent history and claimed his record is far more competitive compared to the likes of Makhachev and 'The Highlight'.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"The reality is, Benny [Beneil Dariush] absolutely deserves everything those guys deserved. Benny has a more beautiful resume, as of late, then either of those guys. Benny's got some impressive names in there. Islam's got one, Dan Hooker. [And I'm not] taking that from Islam but Benny's got Tony [Ferguson]!"

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Although Chael Sonnen's opinion on Beneil Dariush's resume is flattering, Justin Gaethje has also fought some remarkable names since he signed with the UFC.

'The Highlight' faced Michael Johnson on his fiery debut and recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Gaethje also defeated Tony Ferguson, ending 'El Cucuy's impressive winning streak in the lightweight division at UFC 249.

Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev are expected to face each other in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in February 2022.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) vs. Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. https://t.co/xETKmx8l27

Beneil Dariush isn't worried about Islam Makhachev; says he feels comfortable everywhere

Beneil Dariush recently spoke to RT Sport about the showdown with Islam Makhachev.

Dariush, who stunned the MMA community by displaying dominance on the ground against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, says he's not thinking about Makhachev.

He also exclaimed that he has no reason to worry about the Dagestani's grappling, as he is an elite grappler himself.

“I don’t really think too much about Islam – I think about me. What do I do in my fights? I’m a grappler, obviously, so I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s a grappler, I can’t grapple.’ Of course I’m going to try and grapple. I know how to strike, so of course I’m going to use my striking. I’m not a person where I feel like, ‘Oh, I have to do this in order to win the fight.’ I feel comfortable everywhere. So if I want to wrestle, I’ll wrestle. If I want to strike, I’ll strike. If I want to counter, I’ll counter. I can do all things, so I’m not worried about it."

Listen to RT Sport's interview with Beneil Dariush below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard