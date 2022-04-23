Colby Covington unwise to "pass on the opportunity" to face Khamzat Chimaev during UFC's upcoming ABC card insists Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has put forth his take on Colby Covington potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining matchup of the UFC’s upcoming ABC fight card.

UFC president Dana White recently suggested that a Covington-Chimaev matchup could headline the fight card and a win over Colby Covington would earn the undefeated 'Borz' a UFC welterweight title shot.

However, since the UFC welterweight title is currently held by Kamaru Usman – who’s beaten 'Chaos' twice – Covington’s unlikely to be accorded a title shot even if he were to beat Chimaev.

Similarly, Gilbert Burns is likely to fight Belal Muhammad next, and while beating ‘Durinho’ would earn Muhammad a title shot, Burns won't be given the same courtesy. This is due to the fact that the Brazilian has already been beaten by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



All respect after going toe-to-toe for 25 minutes.



Sit back and enjoy the highlights from a superb main-event at Madison Square Garden... Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington gave us a five-round war at #UFC268 All respect after going toe-to-toe for 25 minutes.Sit back and enjoy the highlights from a superb main-event at Madison Square Garden... Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington gave us a five-round war at #UFC268 🔥All respect after going toe-to-toe for 25 minutes.Sit back and enjoy the highlights from a superb main-event at Madison Square Garden... https://t.co/DhuYyOHkE3

In an edition of the You’re Welcome! podcast, host Chael Sonnen highlighted the predicament that Covington and Burns currently find themselves in. Nevertheless, the MMA legend believes that the UFC could schedule either of them to fight Usman again, albeit not without a “little bit of explaining” and a “little bit of finesse.” Sonnen stated:

“It can be done. Nobody gets shut down forever. You can prove yourself and reprove yourself. We understand that, but those opportunities usually do have a gap and a period of time between them. Colby’s gap and period of time since the last time you saw Usman is one contest. Burns, to get back to that spot, is coming off a loss – even if we loved it, right? It’s just one of those things.”

'The American Gangster' further added:

“So, if you were to have an ideal world to match these up, I do think for ABC, I just think the story would be a little bit better. I do not think it would be wise for Colby or anybody else to pass on the opportunity [of fighting Chimaev].”

Listen to the You’re Welcome! podcast’s latest episode in the audio file below:

Belal Muhammad reveals the key factor in a possible Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Belal Muhammad recently opined that Khamzat Chimaev’s striking and grappling was far better than Colby Covington’s. Muhammad added, however, that Covington’s cardio advantage could be the key factor that’ll determine the fight’s outcome.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)

Colby Covington +105 (21/20)



(odds via Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/og5BnvudvK

'Remember The Name' believes that a three-round fight would favor Chimaev, whereas Covington would have the edge in a five-rounder:

“I think that he [Chimaev] could probably finish him and knock him out. If it gets past the first and second round, then that’s when cardio and gas tank will play a role in it, I think.”

Watch the full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by David Andrew