Chael Sonnen believes Darren Till should consider the Marvin Vettori fight following Robert Whittaker's withdrawal

Chael Sonnen is on board with the idea of Darren Till stepping in to face Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 after Robert Whittaker pulled out due to injury.

'The Italian Dream' recently suggested that Whittaker was out of their scheduled fight and 'The Reaper' later confirmed the news. Vettori also issued callouts to other fighters, including Till.

Sonnen believes it's a great opportunity for 'The Gorilla' to test how his training with Khamzat Chimaev has improved his game. During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger suggested that Till's been doing all the right things recently.

"Vettori is also suggesting that as a replacement for Whittaker, he fights Till. What do you think of that? I like it. I don't know where Till's mind is right now. I know he's doing all of the right things."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Marvin Vettori's callout of Darren Till in the video below:

Sonnen went on to say that the Liverpudillan has just one problem area in his game, likely referring ti his ground game. Apart from that, he is still a star. He also praised Till's stand-up skills in both offense and defense.

"I see something different when I watch Till. I see a great fighter. Who has a problem in one specific position."

Till has had issues against wrestlers in his UFC career. He was submitted by Derek Brunson in his last UFC fight. However, Sonnen believes that despite having good wrestling, Vettori is rarely willing to use that skill in a fight, shown by the fact that he engaged in a striking battle against Israel Adesanya.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite

Could Darren Till be a possible opponent for Marvin Vettori at UFC 275?

The UFC 275 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in June. So, there is certainly enough time for Till to prepare if he decides to step in and fight Vettori.

He has also been training relentlessly with Khamzat Chimaev for a while. All factors considered, 'The Gorilla' might be a potential replacement for Whittaker.

There are other contenders that might face Vettori at UFC 275 as well. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has been actively seeking a fight against a high-ranked name and could be an option.

He has also had a few heated exchanges with Vettori in the past. Whether the AKA trainee decides to make his much-anticipated octagon return against the Italian remains to be seen.

Edited by Harvey Leonard