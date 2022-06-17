"She was protected under the First Amendment" - Chael Sonnen believes Johnny Depp did not believe he would win lawsuit against Amber Heard 

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Johnny Depp did not believe he was going to win the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Following a widely-speculated trial spanning six weeks, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp, rewarding the actor $15 million in damages from Heard.

The jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit, but the actress was only awarded 2 million in compensatory damages.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, however, Heard was protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution from making the claims she made against her ex-husband.

With that being the case, Sonnen believes that Depp wasn't really expecting to win. During an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"She was protected under the First Amendment – period. There was nothing from a legal standpoint in the jurisdiction this was held that would trump her constitutional right to freedom of speech. I wanted Johnny to win just as much as you guys did. That's the reality. But Johnny didn't take her to court to beat her."

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments in the clip below:

The former three-time UFC title challenger also believes that Depp's intention was to make a statement, rather than have Heard punished by the law. Sonnen also thinks that the Pirates of the Caribbean star no-showed the reading of the verdict because he thought he didn't have a chance to win.

Chael Sonnen's hot take on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard verdict

The vast majority of those who tuned into the trial believe that Johnny Depp deserved to win the case over Amber Heard. However, Chael Sonnen isn't one of them.

Sonnen likened Depp's win to a unanimous decision victory in the world of mixed martial arts. However, the former UFC middleweight star believes Depp merely won because he's more liked by the people. In a previous episode of his video podcast, Sonnen argued:

"There was not one single thing that Heard did that was not protected by the constitution. There was no crime there! ... A jury was testing this. So you can get the verdict and you can get favor with the jury for reasons that are totally outside of the law."

Watch the full video below:

