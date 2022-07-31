"Something was amiss" - Chael Sonnen feels Magomed Ankalaev didn't do enough to cement his place as the No.1 contender for the light heavyweight title

Chael Sonnen was one of many pundits touting Anthony Smith's matchup with Magomed Ankalaev as a potential No.1 contender's bout. Anthony Smith in the build-up claimed even Dana White said as much, unless the fight was a "stinker and sucks."

Unfortunately, the latter appears to be true. Joe Rogan was even wary about mentioning a title shot to Ankalaev in the post-fight interview, saying he would fight another top contender next.

Although Ankalaev controlled the action and finished 'Lionheart', it came in unspectacular fashion, as Smith's leg was clearly compromised early on in the fight. Visibly incapacitated, the American attempted to pull Ankalaev into his guard and was promptly finished by strikes.

Sonnen couldn't quite put his finger on it but said that something about the contest was "amiss." In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' opined:

"There was something about that fight from the time they walked out to the time they're headed back to the locker room that was amiss. It could have been the announcers, it could have been the crowd, it could have been the style, it could have been a combination. Something was amiss... and I can't tell you better than that."

Unfortunately, regardless of the reason, this was a missed chance for Ankalaev. The UFC will most likely look to give Glover Teixeira a rematch with the champion Jiri Prochazka, or perhaps set up 'Denisa' for a showdown with Jan Blachowicz.

Chael Sonnen suggests Magomed Ankalaev made a misstep in post-fight interview

One element of the fight that Chael Sonnen was able to identify as a missed opportunity for Ankalaev was the post-fight interview. Sonnen, who is an advocate of setting up your next bout before leaving the octagon, pointed out how the Russian didn't help himself in the interview. 'The Bad Guy' drew the distinction between asking what's next and demanding what's next:

"Joe Rogan's got an earpiece, something came to him that told Ankalaev that your next fight is going to be a top contender's match... When Joe did say it... Ankalaev did not demand the title shot. He asked, 'What do I have to do, how many more do I have to win?' That's not a demand."

Chael Sonnen has praised the likes of Israel Adesanya, who he claims never leaves the octagon without setting up his subsequent match.

