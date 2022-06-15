Chael Sonnen believes Ronda Rousey may be angling for WWE match with Gina Carano with latest comment of comeback MMA fight

Chael Sonnen doesn't think a bout between Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano will come to fruition as an MMA matchup. 'Rowdy' recently stated that only a fight against Carano could pull her out of MMA retirement.

According to 'The American Gangster', no major MMA promotion in the world would be interested in booking a bout between two female fighters who are not very likely to make a comeback.

Interestingly, Sonnen believes 'Rowdy' might be angling for a WWE matchup against Carano as only Vince McMahon can make that matchup. However, 'The American Gangster' doesn't think Carano should be pitted against Rousey.

According to Sonnen, Carano should be brought in as Rousey's protector with a backdrop of the former UFC champion regularly being bullied by a group of wrestlers:

"What's Ronda really up to? Did she just make a comment? Was she just speaking from the heart and that's the one person that would bring her back. I woulnd't be grudger if it did. But a great worker like Ronda, I think that she's after something, possibly it's a match with Gina Carano. Like, if anybody could make that it would be Vince McMohan. I don't know that that would go anywhere. And I actually disagree with the booking. If you're gonna bring Gina in opposite Ronda, you bring Gina in [as] muscle to protect Ronda."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Ronda Rousey claims Gina Carano is the reason she got into fighting

Gina Carano competed in Elite XC and Strikeforce from 2006 to 2009, where she amassed a 7-1 record with her only loss coming against former UFC champion Cris Cyborg. Carano had already hung up her gloves when Ronda Rousey made her strikeforce debut in 2011.

A showdown between the two never came to fruition despite several attempts from 'Rowdy' during her UFC days. Rousey, however, is willing to end her MMA retirement in order to fight her idol.

The former UFC champ also claimed that Carano was the reason she began competing in MMA in the first place. The 35-year-old pro-wrestler recently said on the Kurt Angle Show:

“There’s only one person … there’s only one person I would come back for. I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. [I’d come back] for Gina, man – Gina Carano. She’s the reason why I got into fighting. She’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful. If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds’ – like, whatever the hell she’d want. I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds, she’s very svelte."

Watch Ronda Rousey's appearance on the Kurt Angle Show below:

