"You're probably a very insincere person" - Chael Sonnen believes Valentina Shevchenko might be "playing a character"

Chael Sonnen believes that Valentina Shevchenko not headlining UFC events is proof of the fact that fans are not completely sold on 'Bullet'. According to Sonnen, this might be because they have partially seen through the character that Shevchenko is playing.

'The American Gangster' believes it is impossible not to rub the audience the wrong way after having spent as many years in the UFC as Shevchenko has. According to Sonnen, 'Bullet' could probably be donning the mask of a different character in order to keep her image clean.

The former UFC fighter recently said on YouTube:

"She just hasn't picked a side. Anybody who has been in this organization as long as she has been in it and has never done anything to upset the audience is probably being pretty insincere. If you are caught on camera for seven straight years in some of your most glorious and some of your most vulnerable moments and you never scuff your knee on the side of offending somebody, of being unsportsman-like, of challenged of doing anything that will put you in a negative category; you are probably a very insincere person. You're probably acting and playing a character."

Shevchenko, the 125-pound queen, eked out a split decision win this past weekend at UFC 275. Taila Santos, the flyweight title challenger, was a +550 underdog going into her debut title bid against Shevchenko. Contrary to expectations, the Brazilian tested 'Bullet' to limits she hasn't seen before inside the octagon.

Despite controlling the champion on the ground for the majority of the fight, Santos came up on the short end of the controversial judges' decision.

"This is what counts the most in mixed martial arts. Damage.”- Valentina Shevchenko on latest victory

Valentina Shevchenko believes she did enough to get her hand raised at UFC 275. The flyweight champion claims to have landed enough damage on Taila Santos from disadvantageous positions, while the challenger remained largely inactive. At the post-fight press conference, she said:

"I really didn’t have any position, even when she was on my back, I didn’t feel in trouble. Like oh my God, this is tight and you have to work on your character. No, there was not. More than that, she kind of was inactive. Even me being in that position, I was striking and I feel the power of the strikes and I felt how she reacted because it was hurting her. This is what counts the most in mixed martial arts. Damage.”

Additionally, Shevchenko claimed to have gone into her fight against Santos with a foot injury.

