"I can't quit talking about it" - Chael Sonnen calls Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury the world's worst fight promotion

Chael Sonnen is not impressed by the way a potential Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight is being promoted.

'The Bad Guy' acknowledged that Fury and Ngannou are two monsters and two of the best heavyweights in their respective sports. However, he feels that they have not done enough to promote a possible clash. 'The American Gangster' noted that Fury knows how to promote himself and that is why he makes more money than other fighters with similar accolades. Sonnen said on his YouTube channel:

"Fury-Ngannou, the world's worst fight promotion. And I can't quit talking about it. They will go out and do something that's so goofy. You gotta understand, these are monsters... They understand the business. Fury's made more money in boxing because he knows to wear a goofy outfit, then say something clever, and serenade his wife on the internet. He's made more money in boxing than other people that have just as beautiful records, just as many knockouts, and won the same championships he has."

Furthermore, Sonnen added that Ngannou is a superstar as well, who has headlined the last two pay-per-views he has been a part of:

"Francis Ngannou is headlining pay-per-views. I mean these are smart guys."

Watch Chael Sonen talk about Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou:

Despite the two fighters being superstars, Sonnen believes they are rather lackluster in their efforts to promote a potential future fight. The heavyweight duo went back-and-forth on social media in a recent exchange.

Francis Ngannou might make a return in December

Ngannou has been out of action since his UFC 270 win against Ciryl Gane. The win against 'Bon Gamin' marked the Cameroonian's first title defense. However, he underwent knee surgery after the fight and is currently going through rehabilitation.

'The Predator' recently revealed that he is contemplating a return in December. Fans will have to wait and see if he makes a comeback in the octagon or pursues a clash against 'The Gypsy King'.

Ngannou might also face Jon Jones next in the UFC. The former light heavyweight king looks set to make his heavyweight debut later this year, and UFC president Dana White is not opposed to putting him in the cage with 'The Predator'.

