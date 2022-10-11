Chael Sonnen claims "Belal Muhammads of the world" should call for title shot as UFC is yet to announce Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3: "That gives an opportunity to plead your case"

Chael Sonnen believes that fighters like Belal Muhammad should plead their case for a title shot as the UFC has not officially announced a trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

In a recent YouTube video, 'The American Gangster' discussed the possibility of a third fight between Edwards and 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. According to Sonnen, the fact that no official announcement has been made by the UFC regarding the fight could provide other welterweights like Muhammad with an opportunity to jump the queue and secure a shot at gold.

"There is no Kamaru and Edwards 3 that's announced... it wasn't announced because we had [Khamzat] Chimaev vs. [Nate] Diaz coming up in a week and the public was told that was gonna be a number one contender's match. So, we're gonna let this play out and we'll come back to it. Either way, if you're the athlete, you just got some time."

Sonnen continued:

"I understand it's gonna be Kamaru and Leon. I understand that it's likely, but either way, what's different today then was yesterday. You didn't announce it... That gives an opportunity to plead your case, to argue your point, to the Belal Muhammads of the world to speak up."

Catch the full video below:

The rematch between Usman and Edwards took place at UFC 278 this past August. 'Rocky' shocked the world that night by knocking Usman out in the final seconds of the 25-minute headlining fight.

Belal Muhammad has a fight scheduled for UFC 280

Belal Muhammad is set to compete at the stacked UFC 280 event, which will take place in Abu Dhabi next weekend. At the pay-per-view, 'Remember the Name' will take on Sean Brady in a crucial welterweight scrap.

Muhammad is currently on an eight-fight undefeated streak that includes wins over Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. A win over Brady could propel the 34-year-old into a title shot.

However, it will not be a cakewalk for Muhammad as Brady is currently undefeated with a record of 15-0.

Muhammad recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be a part of his corner team for his upcoming fight. 'The Eagle' has been doing a great job at coaching lately, so the Dagestani's presence and his advice might work wonders for Muhammad come fight night.

